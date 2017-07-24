Big business, small scale

Two well-established Queenstown real estate agents are operating under a new banner.

Deni Bevin and Shaun Casey have started a branch of One Agency The Property Specialists, which is touted as Australasia’s fastest-growing real estate group.

Bevin and Casey had already been operating as a team at Harcourts for the past two years.

Asked the attraction of One Agency, Casey says they like the way the agency’s run.

“They hand-pick agents who have a lot of experience and give professionals like ourselves the opportunity to literally run our own show.”

Though independent, they come under the licence of One Agency’s Dunedin branch.

Born and raised in Queenstown, Bevin, 41, represented New Zealand in snowboarding for more than 10 years.

He’s in his 11th year in real estate, initially working with Ray White before switching to Harcourts.

Casey, 44, who’s been in town for 15 years, has been with Harcourts for the past 12 years.

After a management career in the electronics and home appliance industry, he spent 10 years as a tour guide and expedition leader around the world.

One Agency clients will enjoy “real personalised service”, Casey says.

“You’re only dealing with two people – there’s not multiple people going through your properties.”

Bevin says they’re early adopters of new technology.

“I think our industry’s changing rapidly, and we’re trying to be at the forefront of change.

“The technology’s out there for us to be big in business without being big, and without carrying high overhead costs, we can get more involved in supporting a community that has given us so much over the years.”

Through social media, he’s already touched base with agents in the United States and Europe who’ll be able to bring in buyers, he says.

Nowadays you can run your business from anywhere, Bevin notes – even a skifield.

“Last week, I was on a chairlift and met this Aussie guy.

“He said, ‘I love this place, I’d love to retire here’.

“I jokingly said, ‘you should buy a house here, mate’.

“I got his email address and on the next lift up I sent him four properties, and he was going to look at one in the weekend.”

