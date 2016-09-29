Barman killed in eerie crash

A FORMER Queenstown barman has died in a car crash close to where his parents were killed 19 years ago.

The resort’s bar community is in mourning after the tragic death of popular party animal Dean Dewhurst, 28.

The Brit died in the early hours of Monday morning in Clitheroe, England, when his Volkswagen Golf collided with a lorry.

His parents were killed in a crash less than a mile away in 1997 – a crash Dewhurst survived.

Dewhurst, then eight, was in the back seat with his two younger brothers. It was the start of a family holiday.

The children all survived the crash and were raised by grandparents and other family.

Dewhurst spent about 18 months in the resort from 2013 onwards, working at The Find.

Friend and former boss Gary Livesey says: “It’s devastating.

“There’ll be several hundred people in town who knew him really well because he was that much of a social legend of a dude.

“He was friends with everyone.

“It’s horrible, so sad to know what he went through and then have it happen to him, heartbreaking.”

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Dewhurst online, including ex-Vinyl Under-ground manager Matt Bennell and other Queenstowners.

Dewhurst’s local friends met last night for drinks.

The fun-loving football coach and player moved up up to Wellington in 2014 then back to the UK.

Livesey, in his online tribute, says Dewhurst was “one of the most positive, hilarious, big hearted humans” he’s ever met.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

