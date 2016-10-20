The Australian tourist missing on Ben Lomond, near Queenstown, is understood to have been rescued early this morning.

The Otago Daily Times understands 25-year-old Robert Galdamez was located by a search team just before 12.30am and transported by helicopter to Frankton.

A witness told the ODT he saw him ”walk into the ambulance”.

Police say Galdamez was suffering a little hypothermia, but is otherwise okay, Radio NZ reported this morning.

Last night, before he was found, about 20 search and rescue staff, with dogs and a helicopter equipped with night vision equipment, continued to comb the mountain.

Galdamez had been missing for about 30 hours.

Earlier, his partner Tim Heritage said Galdamez was no stranger to tramping, but he was ”fearing the worst”.

