Aussie pulls woman from car

A quick-thinking Australian tourist has emerged as a hero after a fiery three-car crash near Queenstown yesterday.

Senior Constable Terry Erceg, of Queenstown, says the Aussie pulled the 29-year-old woman driver – who is thought to have a broken arm – from her severely damaged Audi.

The car then caught fire and burnt out, with the flames so intense they melted the road — before fire volunteers doused the blaze.

Four people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved another Audi and a Mercedes SUV – which were extensively damaged.

Police are still investigating the cause.

This morning Sergeant Blair Duffy said the Mercedes drove into the back of the Audi, which was waiting to turn into Hayes View Lane, pushing it into the path of another Audi.

The crash, about 3.50pm, closed State Highway 6, near the Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd turnoff for about two hours.

Conditions were dry at the time and there was good visibility in both directions, Erceg said yesterday.