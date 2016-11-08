$58m hotel planned for Frankton

Consents have been lodged for a $58 million development project at Remarkables Park that, if granted, will deliver 55 residential units and a 75-room hotel.

Plans for the Safari Group Ltd’s Wyndham Garden hotel and residential development were announced in March.

Subject to consents, construction could begin in January and it could open by early 2018.

The 17.6m-high hotel would have 75 rooms in total, comprising a mix of hotel rooms, studio rooms, executive studio rooms and one-bed rooms, on a floor area of 878sq m on each level.

It would also feature a meeting room, cafe and a gym along with five retail tenancies at ground level.

The five-storey apartment complex would be a separate building beside the hotel in Market St, part of the wider Remarkables Park development.

It would feature a combination of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom with study units, all with balconies.

A basement car park would provide 27 parks and the same number would be constructed at “grade west and south of the building” for exclusive use of the residents, the application says.

The 18m-high building would have a floor area of 811sq m on each level.

Both complexes are proposed for land south of the $25 million Ramada Hotel & Suites Remarkables Park, which opened earlier this year.

Otago Daily Times