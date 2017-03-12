Queenstown winners of a prestigious Hollywood award are giving away a prize so expensive, people initially thought it was too good to be true.

But Shotover Camera Systems’ G1 giveaway competition, valued at $US145,000 ($206,000), is the real deal.

Head honcho Brad Hurndell: “At first we sort of had a bit of an issue because people thought it was a hoax – they just thought ‘oh, you get to use it for the day’ and we’re like ‘no, no, we’re gonna give it to you’.”

Hurndell instigated the idea of the G1 giveaway last November, getting other global tech companies to come on board.

The package includes a G1 Shotover camera system, a Flowcine black arm, a lens from Fujinon and more.

It’s chiefly designed to be fitted to a vehicle and often gets used on the ground to track vehicles too.

Shotover’s kits are responsible for footage in many multi-million dollar films including Alien: Covenant, Suicide Squad and Jurassic World

Last month it won a technical achievement gong in Hollywood at the Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Hurndell, who accepted the award, says the accolade was for the Shotover K1 6-axis stabiliser – a camera system that can be fitted to a helicopter.

Shotover’s part of the G1 giveaway is a smaller version of that system.

Hopefuls have to submit a six-minute video pleading their case.

Nearly 200 submissions have come in from film-makers across the globe.

Hurndell: “I would love to see [submissions] from 15-year-old kids to really established technical directors and anyone in between, we’re just looking for people that love making films.

“Your imagination is the limit.”

Shooting without time, rental and budget restraints would be huge for an up-and-coming film-maker, Hurndell says.

“It would be life-changing.”

The top 15 videos will be chosen by public vote on social media. Submissions close next Wednesday.

The winner and and runners-up are selected by an eclectic mix of six judges including Hurndell, extreme director and photographer Mike Prickett and world champion snowboarder Travis Rice.

The award ceremony will take place at the National Association of Broadcasting Show in Las Vegas at the end of April.

